Bill Gates and his wife have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

The Microsoft billionaire announced tonight that he and his wife Melinda, who have three children together, have broken up, but, they will continue to work on their foundation together.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

The couple married on a golf course on the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 1994 and have two daughters and a son together.

In 2006, Gates announced that he would be working part-time in Microsoft to put more time into his foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which they established together in 2000.