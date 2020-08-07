Biden's first big test of judgement approaches - who gets the vice-president nod?

Support: Joe Biden and US Senator Kamala Harris during one of the Democrats’ presidential debates in July last year. Poto: Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Why could Joe Biden's choice of running mate make or break his chances of beating Donald Trump on November 3?

To put it bluntly, because he's 77. Barack Obama's former deputy would be the oldest person ever elected president of the United States, and he has often looked frail during his campaign appearances.

This puts even more pressure on his choice of vice president, who would replace him if he were to resign or die in office.

Biden has recently established a healthy opinion poll lead against Trump, mainly by staying in his basement and allowing the president to self-destruct over Covid-19.

However, before the Democratic National Convention opens on August 17, he must make a decision that will turn the spotlight back on himself and tell voters something about his own quality of judgement.

What has Biden said so far about who he might select?

Just one thing for certain: it will be a woman. That has happened only twice before in US history (Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Sarah Palin in 2008), and on both occasions they were on the losing side.

However, Biden insists gender balance is important, and he may be hoping it deflects from the allegations of sexual assault made against him by a former staff member last March.

The Democratic candidate has also said his VP might well be a person of colour. That would appeal to supporters of the Black Lives Matters movement and make up for one of Biden's gaffes when he told an African-American radio presenter in May: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Who are the main contenders?

Around a dozen women have been seriously considered, but Biden's shortlist is reportedly down to six.

Kamala Harris (55): A senator for California, Harris originally ran for president herself but dropped out before the primaries began.

Born to Indian and Jamaican parents, she made her name by fiercely questioning Trump officials in Senate hearings. Embarrassingly for Biden, she also once attacked him over his opposition to racially mixed school buses in the 1970s.

Susan Rice (55): Rice is a career diplomat who worked closely with Biden during her time as ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser to Barack Obama. Descended from Jamaican immigrants, she has been dogged by Republican accusations that she lied over a 2012 terrorist attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

Karen Bass (66): Quiet but popular, Bass is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and has pioneered a police reform bill.

She shares a personal bond with Biden as they have both lost children. Like our own President Michael D Higgins, Bass got into hot water for praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro when he died in 2017.

Elizabeth Warren (71): Another senator who Biden defeated for the nomination, Warren has a strong track record of exposing dodgy Wall Street bankers.

Nicknamed Pocahontas by Donald Trump after she claimed to have Native American ancestry, her big weakness is that another white person in their 70s would not give Democrats the balanced ticket they want.

Keisha Lance Bottoms (50): The Mayor of Atlanta was widely praised for handling the protests that erupted after her fellow African-American George Floyd died in police custody last May. Although she is not well-known nationally, ex-president Bill Clinton is said to be lobbying for her behind the scenes.

Tammy Duckworth (52): Before becoming a senator for Illinois, Thai-American Duckworth was an army pilot who lost both legs in the Iraq War when her helicopter was shot down.

She has also ruffled feathers by suggesting that statues of the slave-owning George Washington might need to be removed, prompting Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson to call her "a coward and a moron" who "hates our country".

What exactly does a US vice president do anyway?

Basically, whatever the president tells them to do. The VP has no formal role in the US constitution, and for many years it was regarded as a thankless job.

Franklin Roosevelt's number two, John Garner, famously called it "not worth a bucket of warm spit" (some sources say he mentioned a different liquid), while there's an old joke about two brothers: one went to sea, one got elected vice president and neither was ever heard of again.

In recent years, however, the office has become much more respected. Dick Cheney was often said to be the real power behind George W Bush's throne, while Biden himself received a major compliment from Barack Obama, who said: "Joe's like a basketball player who does a bunch of things that don't show up on the statistics sheet."

As for the current occupant, Mike Pence, he helps to shore up Donald Trump's support with evangelical Christians - even if his boss has allegedly called him "a religious nut".

With less than three months until election day, how big a favourite is Biden?

Put simply, it looks like his race to lose. The latest aggregate of national polls gives him a 6.4pc lead, while he is ahead in all the crucial swing states as well.

That's why most pundits are saying Biden should play it safe with his vice presidential decision, choosing someone who will obey the medical profession's golden rule: "First, do no harm."

Finally, who is the smart money on to land this plum role?

Right now, Harris is the clear favourite. Biden was recently seen holding a sheet of paper that listed her good points, including "Do not hold grudges", "Talented" and "Great respect for her".

On the other hand, some members of his inner circle are reportedly warning him that Harris is too ambitious and would not be a team player.

If personal loyalty is Biden's top priority, Susan Rice or Karen Bass look most likely, but a total surprise is not impossible either.

With the deadline approaching fast, this is Biden's first really big call as a potential president - and Trump's attack dogs will be ready to pounce if he gets it wrong.

