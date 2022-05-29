Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort on Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers killed during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, comes less than two weeks after Mr Biden comforted the families of 10 people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Outside Robb Elementary School, Mr Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses – one for each of those killed – and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign.

They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children’s photos as the couple moved along the row.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School

“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Mr Biden said Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware.

“We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”

After visiting the memorial, Mr Biden arrived for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where some of the families of those who were killed worship.

Near the church, a teacher held up a sign that said, “Mr. President, thank you for coming. I’m a teacher.”

“Mr President has a good understanding of what is happening now, here, and we are very gracious for his visit,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Later, Mr Biden was to meet privately with family members at a community centre and then with first responders at the airport before returning to Washington. He was not expected to deliver formal remarks.

Mckinzie Hinojosa, whose cousin Eliahana Torres was killed on Tuesday, said she respected Mr Biden’s decision to mourn with the people of Uvalde.

“It’s more than mourning,” she said. “We want change. We want action. It continues to be something that happens over and over and over. A mass shooting happens. It’s on the news. People cry. Then it’s gone. Nobody cares. And then it happens again. And again.”

“If there’s anything if I could tell Joe Biden, as it is, just to respect our community while he’s here, and I’m sure he will,” she added. “But we need change. We need to do something about it.”