Biden urges ‘significant de-escalation’ in Netanyahu call

An Israeli artillery unit fires towards targets in the Gaza Strip (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

US President Joe Biden has stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent fighting with Palestinians, making clear in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by the day’s end.

Mr Biden asked Mr Netanyahu to move “towards the path to a ceasefire”, according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on the US president to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting.

Until Wednesday, Mr Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a ceasefire or conveying such a level of urgency for ending Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

Expand Close US President Joe Biden gestures from the stairs of Air Force One (Luis M Alvarez/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp US President Joe Biden gestures from the stairs of Air Force One (Luis M Alvarez/AP)

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a UN Security Council statement that would have addressed a ceasefire.

The administration’s handling opened a divide between Mr Biden and Democratic legislators, dozens of whom have called for a ceasefire.

PA Media