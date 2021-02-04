Biden to freeze Trump’s plan to withdraw US troops from Germany

President Joe Biden is to freeze Donald Trump’s planned withdrawal of some US troops stationed in Germany, the White House said.

The announcement, from White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, came ahead of Mr Biden’s visit to the State Department.

The White House also said the US would end support for Saudi Arabia’s military in the long-running war in Yemen in the hope of stopping one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Expand Close National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing (Evan Vucci/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing (Evan Vucci/AP)

Despite congressional resistance, Mr Trump announced plans last year to redeploy about 9,500 of more than 34,000 US troops from Germany.

Mr Biden’s State Department visit is intended to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to US foreign policy and mark his administration’s reengagement with the international community.

“He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy,” Mr Sullivan told reporters.

PA Media