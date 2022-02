US President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany this week and roughly 1,000 more who are already based in Germany will go to Romania, a senior administration official has said.

The move comes amid stalled talks with Russia over its military build-up at Ukraine’s borders.

They underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine — and smaller Nato countries on the eastern flank worry they could be next.