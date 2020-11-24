Biden says his team will show the US is back on the world stage

President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President-elect Joe Biden says his national security team will lead the way in reflecting the fact that “America is back” on the world stage.

During a speech on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden said that his team would “embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies”.

In rolling out his national security team choices, including top posts for state department and department of homeland security, Mr Biden said the nominees show “experience and leadership, fresh thinking and perspective and an unrelenting belief in the promise of America”.

The state department alone has seen a significant number of departures from its senior and rising mid-level ranks during the Trump administration.

Many diplomats have opted to retire or leave the foreign service, given limited prospects for advancements under an administration they believed did not value their expertise.

PA Media