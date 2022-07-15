| 17.9°C Dublin

Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince

US intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi (PA) Expand

Close

Jamal Khashoggi (PA)

Jamal Khashoggi (PA)

Jamal Khashoggi (PA)

By Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the beginning of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Mr Biden said.

“I’ll always stand up for our values.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Joe Biden (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP) Expand

Close

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Joe Biden (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Joe Biden (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Joe Biden (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

US intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Khashoggi, a US-based writer, four years ago.

His murder has loomed over Mr Biden’s efforts to reset relations with Saudi Arabia.

Mr Biden also announced that US peacekeepers would leave the Red Sea island of Tiran by the end of the year, part of an agreement reached during what he called “a good series of meetings” in Jeddah.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy