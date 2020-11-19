Biden pledges to help state governors overcome coronavirus

US president-elect Joe Biden participates in a meeting with the National Governors Association’s executive committee at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US president-elect Joe Biden has told state governors he will help them access the resources they need to overcome coronavirus, warning Donald Trump’s attempt to block the transition of power at the White House has hindered the flow of information about programmes to fast-track a vaccine.

Speaking during a video conference with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats, Mr Biden said: “Unfortunately, my administration hasn’t been able to get everything we need.”

He specifically cited Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Biden participated from a theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Also appearing online were the leaders of Mr Biden’s virus task force: Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general; David Kessler, an ex-head of the Food and Drug Administration; and Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University.

Expand Close Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during a meeting with the National Governors Association’s executive committee (Andrew Harnik/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during a meeting with the National Governors Association’s executive committee (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Among the Democratic governors participating was Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, which has been among those Mr Trump has targeted for unfounded claims of fraud.

“I want you to know that I will be your partner in the White House,” Mr Biden told the governors, including Republicans Larry Hogan of Maryland, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gary Herbert of Utah.

Mr Biden promised state leaders that he would “make sure you get the resources you need… to beat this virus”.

Mr Hogan told The Associated Press recently that Mr Trump’s wild and unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud were “dangerous” and “embarrassing”.

Mr Hutchison said over the weekend that Mr Biden would be the next president, and called on the Trump administration to give him access to the intelligence briefings he needs in order to be fully prepared to lead the country on January 20, Inauguration Day.

PA Media