Biden pleads with Americans to ‘wear a mask’ in coronavirus fight

Joe Biden has said he will take on a leadership role before his inauguration (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US president-elect Joe Biden has implored Americans to “wear a mask” to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The Democrat said in a speech on Monday that the act could slow the death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic, which he noted could climb by 200,000 more before a vaccine is widely available.

He said: “We are Americans, and our country is under threat.”

Mr Biden added: “Please, I implore you, wear a mask.”

He noted masks could save the lives of older people, children and teachers, and added: “It could even save your own life.”

Mr Biden noted that he does not take office until January 20 but was assuming a public leadership role in the fight against the pandemic ahead of being sworn in.

PA Media