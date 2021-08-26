Biden in pledge to finish Kabul evacuation and avenge US deaths

President Joe Biden has vowed to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite a deadly suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport.

He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Speaking with emotion from the White House, Mr Biden said the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the attacks that killed 12 American service members and many more Afghan civilians.

He said there was no evidence they colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country.

“We have some reason to believe we know who they are,” he said of the bombers and gunmen involved. “Not certain.”

As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.

Mr Biden was briefed on the attacks, which also killed dozens of Afghans and came 12 days into the rushed evacuation and five days before its scheduled completion. Some Republicans argued to extend the evacuation beyond next Tuesday’s deadline.

The US general overseeing the evacuation, Gen Frank McKenzie, said after the attacks: “If we can find who is associated with this, we will go after them.”

He said it would be a mistake for the United States to call an early end to the evacuation, despite the risks.

The administration has been widely blamed for a chaotic and deadly evacuation that began in earnest only after the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated so far.

Thursday’s attacks were sure to intensify political pressure from all sides on Mr Biden, who already was under heavy criticism for not beginning the pullout earlier. He had announced in April that he was ending the US war and would have all forces out by September.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the chamber back into session to consider legislation that would prohibit the US withdrawal until all Americans are out.

That is highly unlikely, and Ms Pelosi’s office dismissed such suggestions as “empty stunts”.

At the Pentagon, Gen McKenzie said the military believes the attacks on the airport’s perimeter were carried out by fighters affiliated with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan arm. He said more attempted attacks were expected.

After the suicide bomber’s attack at the airport’s Abbey Gate, a number of Isis gunmen opened fire on civilians and military forces, he said. There also was an attack at or near the Baron Hotel near that gate, he said.

Mr Biden had pledged to get out of Afghanistan every American who wished to leave. As of Thursday, the State Department estimated there were as many as 1,000 Americans in Afghanistan who may want help getting out.