Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration

President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind”.

Mr Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

This year, weâve painfully learned the cost of being unprepared for a pandemic.



If we arenât investing with our partners around the world, weâre undermining our ability to defeat COVID-19 and leaving ourselves vulnerable to the next deadly epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 29, 2020

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to one million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated”.

The president-elect, who takes office on January 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track”.

“I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction,” Mr Biden said.

PA Media