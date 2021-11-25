| 3.3°C Dublin

Bid to rescue trapped miners in Russia as 11 killed and dozens injured in fire

Rescue efforts in Siberia have been hampered by large amounts of smoke.

Rescuers at the coal mine in Siberia (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP) Expand

Close

Rescuers at the coal mine in Siberia (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

Rescuers at the coal mine in Siberia (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

Rescuers at the coal mine in Siberia (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

By AP Reporter

A fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia has killed 11 people and injured more than 40 others, with dozens more still trapped, authorities said.

The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in south-western Siberia.

Russia’s state Tass news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident. Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilyov said 239 of them have been evacuated and 46 others were still trapped underground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“Forty-three people have been hospitalised with injuries, four of them in a serious condition,” he said.

Efforts to rescue the rest are still ongoing, hampered by large amounts of smoke.

A criminal probe into the fire has been launched.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those who were injured.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy