A campaign has been launched to replace a large sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr which critics say does not look like the civil rights leader.

Bid to replace Martin Luther King sculpture that does not look like him

Community activist Samuel Herbert told WIVB-TV he has gathered more than 6,000 signatures in his bid to get a new statue by 2020.

He said the 8ft bust that sits in a namesake park in Buffalo, New York, does not look like King.

The statue was unveiled in 1983.

While the original artist said the bust was supposed to be a representation, Mr Herbert said “enough of the symbolism, we want realism”.

He said he will start fundraising after reaching his goal of 10,000 signatures.

Mr Herbert said he is prepared to take his battle to have the statue removed to court if required.

