Bernie Sanders has been treated at a walk-in clinic for a minor injury while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for the US presidency.

Bernie Sanders treated for accidental cut to head while campaigning

Campaign spokesman Arianna Jones told reporters that Mr Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door in South Carolina on Friday and went to a walk-in clinic.

She said the 77-year-old senator received a half-dozen stitches and was given a “clean bill of health”.

Health care is a right, not a privilege. We need Medicare for All. https://t.co/Vkc4v78ngQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 15, 2019

Ms Jones said Mr Sanders is continuing with all scheduled events, including a breakfast with local clergy and a roundtable on health care while in South Carolina.

Mr Sanders will travel to Nevada ahead of his first rally in the early-voting state since launching his presidential bid.

The rally will be held on Saturday.

