Bernie Sanders to continue presidential campaign despite losses to Biden

Bernie Sanders has said he is moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign despite disappointing losses in the party’s latest primaries.

He told reporters in Burlington that he is not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before.

The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Mr Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Mr Sanders acknowledged “we are losing the debate over electability” to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the autumn.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Matt Rourke/AP)

But he said he wants to force Mr Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Mr Sanders’s supporters.

He said he was planning to do that in the debate scheduled with Mr Biden on Sunday.

Mr Sanders did not address supporters publicly on Tuesday night.

Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against Mr Trump.

PA Media