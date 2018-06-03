Berlin police shoot ‘hooligan’ near cathedral
There was heavy police activity in the area of the Protestant cathedral.
Police in Berlin have opened fire on a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance near the city’s cathedral, wounding him in the legs.
A Berlin police spokesman described the wounded man as a “hooligan” but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions.
Amateur video showed heavy police activity in the area of the Protestant cathedral, located in the centre of Germany’s capital.
Press Association