Sunday 3 June 2018

Berlin police shoot ‘hooligan’ near cathedral

There was heavy police activity in the area of the Protestant cathedral.

A police officer stands in front of the cathedral in Berlin (Michael Sohn/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Police in Berlin have opened fire on a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance near the city’s cathedral, wounding him in the legs.

A Berlin police spokesman described the wounded man as a “hooligan” but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions.

Police vehicles were positioned in front of Berlin Cathedral (Paul Zinken/AP)

Amateur video showed heavy police activity in the area of the Protestant cathedral, located in the centre of Germany’s capital.

