Benjamin Netanyahu says Tehran site is ‘secret atomic warehouse’

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed what he says is a secret Iranian nuclear weapons storage site.

Mr Netanyahu presented maps and photos of what he says is a “secret atomic warehouse” in the Turquzabad district of Tehran, concealed as a rug-cleaning operation.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel has shared information about this site with the International Atomic Energy Agency and some intelligence agencies.

Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons (Oded Bality/AP)

There was no immediate reaction from Iran, which denies building nuclear weapons.

He made the announcement at the UN General Assembly, where he spoke out strongly against the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord.

Mr Netanyahu claimed it is used for “storing massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran’s secret weapons programme”.

