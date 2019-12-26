Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in his primary election battle for leadership of the Likud party.

Benjamin Netanyahu says he has won party primary ahead of Israel election

He made the declaration in a tweet just over an hour after polls closed.

Official results were expected later on Friday.

A victory would mean that Mr Netanyahu will lead Likud during March elections, Israel’s unprecedented third election in less than a year.

