Thursday 26 December 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu says he has won party primary ahead of Israel election

The scandal-tainted premier had faced a challenge to lead the Likud Party into the third election in less than a year.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Gali Tibbon/AP)

By Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in his primary election battle for leadership of the Likud party.

He made the declaration in a tweet just over an hour after polls closed.

Official results were expected later on Friday.

A victory would mean that Mr Netanyahu will lead Likud during March elections, Israel’s unprecedented third election in less than a year.

