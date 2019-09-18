Benjamin Netanyahu faces battle to remain Israeli PM after repeat election

Israel’s two main political parties are deadlocked after an unprecedented repeat election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing an uphill battle to hold on to his job.

Mr Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White parties, based on partial results, are currently tied at 32 seats each.

That means neither Likud nor Blue and White, with its smaller respective allies, could control a majority in the 120-seat parliament without the support of Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beitenu party.

We will convene negotiations to assemble a strong Zionist government Benjamin Netanyahu

That puts Mr Lieberman, a former protege of Mr Netanyahu who has become one of the PM’s fiercest rivals, in the position of kingmaker.

He has said the “one and only option” on the table is a secular unity government between Likud and Blue and White – but that is one which could spell serious trouble for Mr Netanyahu’s lengthy rule.

Mr Gantz, a former military chief, has ruled out sitting with a Netanyahu-led Likud at a time when the PM is expected to be indicted on corruption charges in the coming weeks.

Mr Netanyahu desperately sought an outright majority with his hard-line and ultra-Orthodox allies in hopes of passing legislation to give him immunity from his expected indictment.

Israel’s attorney general has recommended charging Mr Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three scandals, pending a hearing scheduled next month.

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, and his wife Revital, wave to supporters at party headquarters (Oded Balilty/AP)

A formal indictment would increase the pressure on Mr Netanyahu to step aside if he does not have immunity.

The election is the second this year after a deadlocked result in April.

The partial results released on Wednesday by the Central Election Commission were based on 35% of the vote counted.

Three Israeli TV channels reported the same outcome, based on more than 90% of the vote counted, but did not explain the discrepancy with the commission’s percentage.

According to the partial results, Likud with its natural allies of religious and ultra-nationalist parties mustered 56 seats — or five short of the needed majority.

Avigdor Lieberman appears to be the election kingmaker (Oded Balilty/AP)

Addressing his supporters early on Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu refused to concede defeat and vowed to work to form a new government that excludes Arab parties.

His campaign focused heavily on attacking and questioning the loyalty of the country’s Arab minority – a strategy that drew accusations of racism and incitement from Arab leaders.

“In the coming days we will convene negotiations to assemble a strong Zionist government and to prevent a dangerous anti-Zionist government,” he said.

Final results are expected later on Wednesday.

