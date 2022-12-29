| 5.6°C Dublin

Benedict XVI lucid and stable but in serious condition, Vatican says

The diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in honour of Benedict on Friday

Pope Francis, right, with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP) Expand

Associated Press

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said on Thursday, a day after it said that his health had deteriorated recently.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours”.

On Wednesday Francis said that Benedict, 95, was “very ill” and went to see him at Benedict’s home in the Vatican Gardens where he has lived since retiring in 2013.

The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.

Mr Bruni said on Thursday that Benedict “managed to rest well last night, is absolutely lucid and conscious and today, while his condition remains grave, the situation at the moment is stable”.

“Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours,” he added.

The diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in honour of Benedict on Friday at St John Lateran, Benedict’s former basilica in his capacity as the bishop of Rome.

Benedict was the first pope to retire in 600 years. He has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.

