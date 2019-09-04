News World News

Wednesday 4 September 2019

Ben & Jerry’s highlights injustice in new flavour

The leading ice cream maker has named its new line to call out racism and a flawed criminal justice system in the US.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield unveil their newest flavor, Justice ReMix’d on Tuesday (Eric Kayne/AP)
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield unveil their newest flavor, Justice ReMix’d on Tuesday (Eric Kayne/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavour to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system in the US.

Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with lumps of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies.

A portion of proceeds will support Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group, and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.

ipanews_e300697e-3e41-4523-83e3-e88e5d3883a2_embedded245021174
The new flavour is part of Ben and Jerry’s multi-year campaign for criminal justice reform, in partnership with Advancement Project National Office (Eric Kayne/AP)

The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline”.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement on Tuesday in Washington.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News