Wednesday 26 September 2018

Belgium’s Queen Paola flown home ‘after suffering stroke during Venice trip’

The Royal Palace said the 81-year-old is returning ‘to undergo medical tests’.

Belgium’s Queen Paola and King Albert II (Virginia Mayo/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Belgium’s Queen Paola, the mother of King Philippe, is flying home from Italy for health reasons amid reports she suffered a stroke during a trip to Venice.

Broadcaster RTBF reported that the 81-year-old became ill overnight and was to be urgently flown back to Belgium.

The Royal Palace said in a statement that Italian-born Queen Paola is returning “to undergo medical tests”.

It did not provide details about her condition.

