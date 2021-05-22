| 9.3°C Dublin

Belgium gripped by manhunt for far-right extremist soldier who threatened virologist – as details of letter to girlfriend revealed 

Far-right extremist booby-trapped car with anti-tank missile launchers “to free society from grip of political elite and virologists”

A member of the Belgian police stands guard outside National Park Hoge Kempen, while scouring to capture Belgian Jurgen Conings, a soldier who disappeared after threatening a virologist supportive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and coronavirus restrictions, in Maasmechelen, Belgium May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman Expand
Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Expand
Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Expand
Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Expand

A member of the Belgian police stands guard outside National Park Hoge Kempen, while scouring to capture Belgian Jurgen Conings, a soldier who disappeared after threatening a virologist supportive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and coronavirus restrictions, in Maasmechelen, Belgium May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A member of the Belgian police stands guard outside National Park Hoge Kempen, while scouring to capture Belgian Jurgen Conings, a soldier who disappeared after threatening a virologist supportive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and coronavirus restrictions, in Maasmechelen, Belgium May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dirk Coosemans

A SOLDIER who claims he wants to “set Belgian society free from the grip of the so-called political elite and virologists” left a letter for his girlfriend saying he doesn’t care if he dies. 

A massive manhunt for Jürgen Conings has been underway for three straight days after the expert marksman was seen near the house of a virologist he had previously threatened. 

