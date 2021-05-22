A SOLDIER who claims he wants to “set Belgian society free from the grip of the so-called political elite and virologists” left a letter for his girlfriend saying he doesn’t care if he dies.

A massive manhunt for Jürgen Conings has been underway for three straight days after the expert marksman was seen near the house of a virologist he had previously threatened.

The story of the 46-year-old, who is on a far-right extremist watch list, has gripped Belgium and dominated headlines since weapons including anti-tank rocket launchers and ammunition taken from a military base were found in his abandoned car.

Today, Het Nieuwsblad, a sister publication of Independent.ie, reports details of letters Conings left behind before joining the so-called “revolution”.

Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

In a letter left for his girlfriend he said he doesn’t care anymore “whether I die or not. But then it will be my way”.

He is still thought to be hiding in a vast nature park in north-eastern Belgium that more than 400 soldiers and police officials have combed at huge expense.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said the man disappeared on Monday and hung around the residence of one of several people he threatened before booby-trapping his own car with ammunition and four anti-tank missile launchers inside.

Conings left two letters before he fled into the nature park heavily armed. One to the police and one to his girlfriend, attempting to explain his actions.

“Dear G., dear darling”, is how his letter begins.

“When you receive this letter, you know that something is wrong. I am very sorry that you are the person who is in a lot of grief and pain right now.

Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

"I want you to know that I did everything I could to prevent this, but I have not succeeded. I can no longer and do not want to continue with what the future looks like now,” Jürgen writes that this is his decision and that "nobody knows about it".

This, authorities believe, proves that he is acting alone, something that has been questioned on social media this week.

Conings goes on to say that politicians and virologists will suffer.

“I can't live with the lies of people who then decide how we should live,” Conings says.

“The so-called political elite and now also the virologists decide how you and I should live. They sow hatred and frustration, worse than it already was. And no one rebels against that. If you say something, you will be punished. ”

Conings is the only Belgian soldier on the OCAD (Coordination Unit for Threat Assessment) list as a radicalised right-wing extremist. He is also heavily armed and a skilled shooter, which makes him extremely dangerous.

It’s feared that Conings will not surrender without a fight.

Conings states he "is going to join the resistance".

“I don't care whether I die or not. But then it will be my way, then I will live my last days how I want.”

Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

“I know that I will suddenly be an enemy of the state. They will look for me and they will find me after a while. I am ready for that. Gradually everything fell into place and I started preparations.”

This shows that Conings had prepared for the manhunt, confirmed yesterday when it emerged he scoped out the residence of Marc Van Ranst, the virologist authorities suspect was Conings’ intended first target.

Conings had a three-decade career behind him as a sniper and expert marksman before he started making threats and racist remarks on Facebook that earned him disciplinary sanctions. He remained authorised to work with arms.

The soldier also mentions an earlier incident. “I should also go to court for assault and battery in Tongeren. I no longer pay bills, no fines, etc... ”.

The assault and battery Conings mentions were referred to the judicial assistant and to criminal mediation, it has emerged, but is unlikely to have been tried for the alleged crimes.

Conings addresses his girlfriend again at the end of his letter.

“I want to make it clear that you have nothing to do with this, hence the other letter for the police or whoever receives it. My apologies for the misery that the police and court will bring you. I made sure there is nothing to be found. Everything is gone.

“What I am doing now is an attempt to improve the future for you... and all of the children and grandchildren and to show people that they must fight for their rights and not naively be led to the slaughter like sheep. We will see how well I succeed.

“Take care of yourself and when the time comes, I will watch over you. Goodbye dear. You are the best thing that happened to me.”

He signed the letter; “Jürgen”.

The search for Conings is continuing today.