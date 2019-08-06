News World News

Tuesday 6 August 2019

Belgian prosecutors settle with HSBC in tax-dodging case

The firm had been accused of massive organised fiscal fraud back in 2014 by Brussels prosecutors.

HSBC’s UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London (Matt Crossick/PA)
HSBC’s UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

Belgian prosecutors have reached a settlement worth nearly 300 million euro (£275 million) with a Swiss private banking branch of HSBC over a longstanding fraud and tax-dodging case.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office was able to reach a settlement partly because of a “change in the wealth management within HSBC”, and it noted the bank had stopped certain offshore services, improved transparency and appointed an anti-fraud director.

The prosecutor’s office had accused the company in 2014 of massive organised fiscal fraud, money laundering and forming a criminal organisation to the benefit of more than 1,000 wealthy clients that cost the Belgian authorities “hundreds of millions of euro”.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News