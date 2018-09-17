News World News

Monday 17 September 2018

Belgian police shoot and wound knife-wielding attacker

The attack happened in Brussels.

The incident happened in a northern neighbourhood of Brussels (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The incident happened in a northern neighbourhood of Brussels (Andrew Matthews/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Belgian police have shot and injured a man after he attacked one of their officers with a knife in a northern neighbourhood of Brussels.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said Monday that “the man attacked one of our colleagues with a knife”.

Van De Keere said that a second officer shot the attacker and “seriously wounded him”.

She said that the full details of the incident were not yet clear.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News