Belgian gunman killed man before deadly attack in Liege

The gunman, identified as Benjamin Herman, ‘also committed a murder the night before’, Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon said.

Belgian police guard the scene of a shooting in Liege (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
A man who shot dead two police officers and a bystander in Liege had already killed another person the day before the attack, Belgium’s interior minister has said.

Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTL that the gunman, identified as Benjamin Herman, “also committed a murder the night before”.

Mr Jambon confirmed that the person was a former inmate who did prison time with Herman.

Liege police officers Soraya Belkacemi, left, and Lucille Garcia (Liege Police Department via AP)

Herman is alleged to have killed the man on Monday evening by hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

He was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday after stabbing two female police officers, stealing their handguns and shooting them.

He also shot dead a man sitting in a nearby car.

