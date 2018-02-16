Belgian court orders Facebook to stop collecting data

The daily De Standaard said the court in Brussels upheld a Belgian privacy commission finding that Facebook is collecting data without users’ consent.

It said the court concluded that Facebook does not adequately inform users that it is collecting information, what kind of details it keeps and for how long, or what it does with the data.

It has ruled that Facebook must stop tracking and registering internet usage by Belgians and destroy any data it has obtained illegally or face fines of 250,000 euros (£221,000) every day it delays.