| 20.1°C Dublin

Belarus sprinter arrives in Vienna after fleeing Olympic team officials

Vienna Airport said a direct flight carrying Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had arrived from Tokyo.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya at Narita International Airport (Kyodo News via AP) Expand

Close

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya at Narita International Airport (Kyodo News via AP)

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya at Narita International Airport (Kyodo News via AP)

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya at Narita International Airport (Kyodo News via AP)

By Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

A plane carrying Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is seeking refuge from authorities in her home country, has landed in Austria.

Vienna Airport said the direct flight from Tokyo landed on Wednesday at 3.08pm local time.

Tsimanouskaya is expected to travel on to Poland, which has issued her a humanitarian visa.

Her Olympic team officials had ordered her to return to Belarus after she criticised her coaches’ decisions on social media and a stand-off ensured over the weekend at Tokyo’s airport.

The athlete said she could be in danger from authorities in Belarus who have relentlessly cracked down on dissent.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy