Belarus searches second Lufthansa plane after ‘terrorist’ warning, day after kidnapping dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich

Minsk airport in Belarus suspended boarding of a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt and searched the plane, saying it had received a warning about a possible terrorist act that had not been confirmed.

It comes after Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land and then detained dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich, who was on board, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO.

Lufthansa said in a written statement on Monday that Minsk authorities, prompted by a security alert, had unloaded luggage and freight from flight LH1487 and carried out renewed security checks on 56 people on board, including five crew members.

Minsk airport said measures for the screening of passengers, baggage and aircraft had been completed and that the aircraft was preparing again for departure. The airport was operating normally, it said.

"The message about the terrorist attack, which was received earlier by e-mail of the airport, was not confirmed," the airport said.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority said this evening that it had suspended all foreign carrier permits held by Belarusian air carriers until futher notice.

"This suspension applies to both scheduled operators, including the Belarusian airline Belavia, as well as chartered air carriers,” it said.

“The Civil Aviation Authority has also issued a notice to all UK registered airlines requesting that they avoid overflight of any territory of the Republic of Belarus.”

The U.K. summoned the Belarusian ambassador to London to explain the forced landing of a commercial plane and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab told Parliament on Monday that the actions by Belarus were an "egregious and extraordinary departure from international law."

"It's very difficult to believe that this kind of action could've been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow," Raab said.

The Italian foreign ministry on Monday summoned the Belarusian ambassador to protest after Belarus forced an airliner to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a journalist on board.

In a statement, the ministry said the "kidnapping" of Roman Protasevich was an "unacceptable act, which constitutes a very serious violation of international aviation safety regulations and for which Belarus will be called to account".

It comes as European Union leaders will begin debating possible measures against Belarus.

The 27 leaders will consider further sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's administration when the two-day summit kicks off in Brussels at 7 p.m. European Council President Charles Michel called the incident an "international scandal."

Potential measures could also include suspending flights over Belarus, banning the country's national airline from landing at EU airports and blocking ground transit into the bloc from Belarus, according to a person familiar with the summit preparations.

For now, even as Ryanair calls the interception an "act of aviation piracy," the Irish carrier -- like many other airlines - is still overflying Belarus airspace.

It could be complicated for airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace given its location and the fact that there are other restricted flight areas nearby, according to Director General of the International Air Transport Association Willie Walsh. He told Bloomberg Television's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel that airlines that are still flying over Belarus will have assessed the risk.

"We do have to strongly condemn the actions of the government of Belarus," the former Aer Lingus chief said. "What they did on Sunday, intercepting a commercial civil aircraft, clearly put the passengers and crew of that aircraft at risk. Forcing them to divert is unacceptable behavior by any government."