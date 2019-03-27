News World News

Wednesday 27 March 2019

Belarus president fires officials over poor conditions for cows at farm

Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the nation for 24 years, was seen on TV scolding farm managers and a governor.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, surrounded by officials, visits a local farm in the village of Slizhi (Andrei Stasevich/AP)
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, surrounded by officials, visits a local farm in the village of Slizhi (Andrei Stasevich/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The president of Belarus has fired three officials including a governor for keeping cows in poor conditions at a local farm.

Video aired by state television showed Alexander Lukashenko, an avid farmer himself, scolding the managers and the governor on a visit to the farm in the northern Mogilev region on Tuesday.

The cows were shown walking in the manure with mud caked on their bodies while Mr Lukashenko was telling off the officials who stood motionless.

ipanews_6a5c664e-de35-4bf9-b4f8-3de9c812b847_embedded241999949
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to a farm (Andrei Stasevich/AP)

The Belarusian president said that the cows were “barely alive” and the officials were “sick” for not noticing that.

“Do you think it’s OK? Are you sick?” Mr Lukashenko told officials.

Mr Lukashenko later instructed his chief of staff to look into the situation at the farm and fire everyone responsible.

ipanews_6a5c664e-de35-4bf9-b4f8-3de9c812b847_embedded241999861
Mr Lukashenko is himself a farmer (Maxim Guchek/AP)

Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the former Soviet nation for 24 years, often invites dignitaries and journalists to his farm where he has been seen digging potatoes and hand-scything.

In August, Mr Lukashenko sacked several ministers and the prime minister following another regional visit, accusing them of a “happy-go-lucky” attitude at work.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News