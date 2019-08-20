Beckham stadium site in Miami has unsafe arsenic levels

The proposed site for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer stadium in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected, according to environmental analysis.

The Miami Herald said the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit, and surface-level soil samples containing hazardous debris at the Melreese golf course site, where people have played golf for more than 50 years.

The consultant’s report said almost the entire site near Miami International Airport is contaminated by ash from a municipal incinerator shut down long ago.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday night that team officials believe the findings could increase clean-up costs to 50 million dollars (£41 million) at the site.

The sprawling billion-dollar (£827 million) commercial and stadium complex would serve as home to Beckham’s MLS team, Inter Miami.

PA Media