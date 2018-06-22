Becker passport a fake, says Central African Republic minister

The retired German tennis star claims his role as Central African Republic’s attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain.

But the African nation’s foreign minister Charles Armel Doubane, in comments to Radio Ndeke-Luka, rejected the passport that is said to be Becker’s.

Presidential spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said the head of state never appointed Becker to the post.