Bear found stuck in a truck looking for a snack
Sathishaa Mohan
A Colorado wildlife officer free a bear from a truck after it got trapped searching for dog food.
Latest World News
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires
Bear found stuck in a truck looking for a snack
Bob’s Burgers and Arrested Development actor arrested over part in January 6 Capitol riot
Arctic may have summers with no sea ice sooner than projected – even if emissions are curbed, study finds
Pope undergoes three-hour surgery to repair hernia
Prince Harry was emboldened for second day in court – but failed to land a significant punch
Vladimir Putin claims Kyiv carried out ‘barbaric’ war crime of destroying dam at the suggestion of the West
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan named in murder case
‘Russians not sending help’ to victims of dam floods in occupied area of Ukraine
Top Stories
Shame, stigma, losing touch with reality but hope and healing too – what it’s like to live with psychosis
The Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s conviction
Fine Gael at war: TD says Paschal Donohoe wasn’t in loop over tax-cut opinion piece because ‘he would have put a stop to it’
Teenager dies in e-bike accident in Dublin
Latest NewsMore
IRFU in talks with RFU over plan to save London Irish
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
One major retailer is reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products
Barryroe ditches €20m share sale in wake of permit refusal
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson alleges ‘bullying’ on reality shows as she calls for investigation
Health Secretary says a £40 million trial on the drugs to tackle obesity is
Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain
LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires
Bear found stuck in a truck looking for a snack
Apocalyptic before and after scenes as wildfire smoke consumes New York City skyline