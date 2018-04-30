BBC reporter killed in Afghanistan on day suicide bombs leave dozens dead

One of the BBC’s reporters in Afghanistan has been killed in an attack in the eastern Khost province, the broadcaster said.

Ahmad Shah, 29, had worked for the BBC’s Afghan service for more than a year and “had already established himself as a highly capable journalist who was a respected and popular member of the team”.

He was killed on the same day a co-ordinated double suicide bombing in the capital, Kabul, killed 25 people, including at least nine other journalists. BBC journalist Ahmad Shah, who was killed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ISxNiEYd0I — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) April 30, 2018 BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus called it a “devastating loss” and sent his “sincere condolences to Ahmad Shah’s friends and family and the whole BBC Afghan team”.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Khost, said Mr Shah was shot dead, without providing further details. The suicide bombing attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, was the deadliest to target journalists since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

A few hours later another suicide car bombing in Kandahar killed 11 children, police in the southern province said. Agence France-Presse reported that the news agency’s chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed in Kabul.

AFP said Marai died in the second blast which targeted a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack in the capital. AFP's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, who was killed covering a suicide bombing on Monday, was a charismatic, courageous journalist who was dedicated to reporting on Afghanistan's wrenching conflict - an obituary https://t.co/DDsgP3Sjmx pic.twitter.com/bGaqy4DX7S — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018 Deep sorrow at news of death of Shah Marai, AFP chief photographer in Kabul - killed in this morning's second explosion in the city, carefully timed to kill first aiders and journalists like Shah. Afghanistan needs people with his courage. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) April 30, 2018 Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official from the committee, said a cameraman form the local Tolo TV also was among those killed.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the first suicide bomber in Kabul was on a motorbike while the second attacker was among the crowd of reporters who rushed to the scene of the first attack, pretending to be one of the media.

He added that the second attacker then detonated his explosives while still among the reporters.

Afghanistan The suicide attacks took place in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to the Nato headquarters and a number of embassies in Afghanistan. The second was meant to hit those rushing to the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast.

Afghanistan Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin said the area of Kabul that was targeted, which includes many foreign offices, was quickly sealed off. In the Kandahar attack, an official said a suicide bomber targeted a Nato convoy in the district of Daman but killed 11 children from a religious school near the site of the blast.

Afghanistan Romania’s defence minister said eight Romanian troops were wounded in the attack. General John Nicholson, commander of Nato’s Resolute Support mission, said “our thoughts and prayers are with those wounded, and with the innocent Afghans whose lives were needlessly taken from them by the enemies of Afghanistan.” #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wToBaAyu81 — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) April 30, 2018 General Nicholson said that “if the enemies of Afghanistan think their cowardly actions will deter the commitment of the brave Afghan forces and our Resolute Support advisers, or the call by the Afghan people for peace, they are sorely mistaken”.

The children from the madrasa had gathered around the convoy when the bomber struck, one witness said.

Press Association