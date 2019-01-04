A BBC presenter who received rape threats from a pensioner has warned other stalking victims not to wait until the "situation is extreme".

A BBC presenter who received rape threats from a pensioner has warned other stalking victims not to wait until the "situation is extreme".

BBC presenter sent rape threats by obsessed pensioner urges stalking victims to get help

Alex Lovell, who hosts BBC Points West in Bristol, received 38 "grossly violent and offensive" cards from Gordon Hawthorn, 69, over a two-year period.

As Hawthorn was jailed for two-and-a-half years on Thursday, she urged victims of stalking to "tell someone who can help".

“Today's decision shows those being stalked or harassed can come forward and will be heard,” she said.

"If there is one positive I can take from this ordeal, it is the messages from people who have said that seeing the court case unfold has given them the strength do something about their own situation.

"Stalking can happen to anyone and can take many forms but please don't wait until the situation has become extreme to tell someone who can help.”

Bristol Crown Court heard that in January 2016, Hawthorn wrote that his New Year's resolution was to have sex with the presenter - with or without her consent.

He initially wrote the name 'Gordon' at the end of the cards but signed them "your stalker" and "your soon to be rapist" as they became more sinister.

Judge Martin Picton imposed an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting Ms Lovell or going to the BBC's regional centre on Whiteladies Road in Bristol.

"People in the public eye are entitled to the same respect and privacy as everyone else in society," he told Hawthorn.

"The fact that someone has a high profile does not mean that it can be open season for people such as yourself.

"You need to understand, as does the public in general, that serious consequences result from appalling behaviour of that kind that features in this case."

He said that for two years, Ms Lovell could never be sure that she was safe and was aware, whenever she was on screen, that he would be watching.

Hawthorn was caught after DNA tests matched with two of the cards sent to Ms Lovell.

When interviewed by Avon and Somerset Police, he admitted he was "obsessed" with Ms Lovell and said he was "disgusted" with his actions but laughed after saying he would have carried on had he not been caught.

Telegraph.co.uk