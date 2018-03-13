Battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Jason Freeman of Florida can collect the remains of Manson from the morgue in Bakersfield, a Kern County Superior Court commissioner ruled on Monday.

Manson’s body has been on ice since he died in November in a Bakersfield hospital. He had been serving a life prison sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

Charles Mansons Remains

The fight for Manson’s remains was waged between Freeman, a man who claims he was fathered by Manson before his followers carried out the heinous slayings, and a pen pal who collects so-called Manson memorabilia.