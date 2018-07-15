Barack Obama visits Kenya to launch sister’s project

Former US president Barack Obama has arrived in Kenya, the country of his father’s birth, for a private visit – his first to this country since leaving office.

Former US president Barack Obama has arrived in Kenya, the country of his father’s birth, for a private visit – his first to this country since leaving office.

Mr Obama is in Kenya to help launch his half-sister’s sports, vocational training and resource centre through her foundation Sauti Kuu.

Auma Obama is the daughter of Barack Obama Sr and his first wife, Kezia.

This week, I’m traveling to Africa for the first time since I left office – a continent of wonderful diversity, thriving culture, and remarkable stories. As I prepare for this trip, I wanted to share a list of books that I’d recommend for summer reading: https://t.co/W4Jc0N23iy — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2018

This visit is expected to be low key in the capital Nairobi unlike his previous visits where he was celebrated by hundreds of Kenyans who lined the streets to see him as a senator in 2006 and then as president 2015.

Many Kenyans consider Mr Obama a native to the country and bask in the glory of his success, despite the fact that he never lived in Africa.

He was born in Hawaii, where he spent most of his childhood.

Press Association