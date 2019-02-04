News World News

Monday 4 February 2019

Banksy painting that self-destructed displayed in Germany

The painting, re-titled Love is in the Bin after the shredding, will then be moved to the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum on permanent loan.

The shredded Banksy painting Love is in the Bin is being exhibited at the Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden (Uli Deck, DPA/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold at auction is going on display in Germany.

The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said that Girl with Balloon, which self-destructed last year after an unidentified European collector successfully bid $1.4 million (£1.1m) at a Sotheby’s auction, will be shown from February 5 to March 3.

Girl With Balloon, which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stencilled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.

