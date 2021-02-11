The Payment Systems Regulator wants to hear views about authorised push payment scams (Tim Goode/PA)

Banks could be required to publish their bank transfer scam data, including reimbursement levels, under options being considered by the regulator.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) wants to hear views about authorised push payment (APP) scams, where people are tricked into sending money to a fraudster.

In the first half of 2020, losses due to APP scams totalled £208 million.

Many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code, but there have been concerns that the code is being interpreted narrowly in some cases, leaving customers out of pocket.

Potential options put forward by the PSR include making sure everyone can see how banks and building societies handle APP scams, by requiring them to publish their scam data, including reimbursement levels.

The impact on those who lose life-changing sums can be devastating Gareth Shaw, Which?

Banks and building societies could also be required to adopt a standardised approach to sharing data to help identify scams to stop them from happening in the first place.

Chris Hemsley, managing director of the PSR, said: “We want to make it harder to commit these devastating crimes and also see victims properly protected.”

The PSR is inviting responses by April 8 2021.

Gareth Shaw, Which? head of money, said: “The PSR has had more than four years since Which?’s scams super-complaint to study the evidence.

Banks, payment providers and consumer groups are united in agreement that reimbursement should be made mandatory Gareth Shaw, Which?

“Every day the regulator drags its heels, fraud victims are losing hundreds of thousands of pounds to bank transfer scams and the impact on those who lose life-changing sums can be devastating.

“Banks, payment providers and consumer groups are united in agreement that reimbursement should be made mandatory.

“We believe stronger enforcement must also be put in place to ensure victims are treated fairly, while banks and payment providers must be made to regularly publish information about reimbursement rates to improve transparency and address the shocking approach taken by some firms.

“Now is the time to take decisive action.

“If the payment regulator is not prepared to do what is necessary then the Treasury must step in and take control of ensuring consumers have the protection they need from scams and that victims know they will be reimbursed if they are targeted by criminals using sophisticated tactics to steal their money.”

A spokesman for TSB, which has its own fraud refund guarantee, said: “Today’s consultation is a welcome step in the right direction towards giving better protection for more customers by banks and other payment providers.”

PA Media