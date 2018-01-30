Bank of England’s Vlieghe clinches second term as external MPC member

It will mean extending his term until 2021, with his new term set to start in September 2018.

Mr Vlieghe was first appointed to the role in 2015, after serving as a partner and senior economist at Brevan Howard Asset Management and a bond strategist at Deutsche Bank.

He also held a number of posts at the Bank of England between 1998 and 2005, including a stint as an economic assistant to former Bank Governor Mervyn King.