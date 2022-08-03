| 15.4°C Dublin

Bangor conman Maurice Kelly swindled respected diplomat’s daughter of life savings

Kelly used ‘investment’ money to fund lavish lifestyle

Allison Morris

Sarah Robertson had lived a charmed life growing up in a grand home in London’s exclusive Belgravia. But an encounter with Co Down conman Maurice Kelly left her penniless and facing homelessness.

Originally from Bangor, the conman moved to England after the break-up of his second marriage and reinvented himself as a property investor.

