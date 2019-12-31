Bango shares hit after revenues warning

Mobile payments platform Bango has seen shares tumble after warning over annual sales following delays to a supply deal.

Mobile payments platform Bango has seen shares tumble after warning over annual sales following delays to a supply deal.

The firm – which is used by technology giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook – said total 2019 revenues will miss expectations after it failed to close deals including a customer data platform licence and marketplace supply deal in December.

Shares in Bango fell 8%.

But the Cambridge-headquartered group said the delayed deals will come through in early 2020 and will boost next year’s growth.

While some deals expected late in 2019 did not close before the year-end, these will feature in our 2020 growth Ray Anderson, Bango chief executive

And despite the year-end contract hit, it said full-year group revenues rose by more than 40% to “at least” £9.3 million, while it is also set to post underlying earnings of over £400,000.

This compares with a loss of £870,000 in 2018.

It also notched up another year of doubling growth in so-called end user spend, which is set to reach around £1.1 billion for 2019.

Ray Anderson, chief executive of Aim-listed Bango, said: “While some deals expected late in 2019 did not close before the year-end, these will feature in our 2020 growth – alongside the momentum generated through market-leading developers adopting the platform for app marketing, which further supports the continued, exponential growth of end user spend.”

He added Bango enters 2020 on a “strong foundation”.

Bango plans to focus upcoming research and development spend on its expanding data monetisation business as well as supporting the growth of the platform as it benefits from a tenfold hike in transaction volumes.

PA Media