Bangladesh sentences 19 to death over political rally attack

A Bangladeshi tribunal has sentenced 19 people to death and 19 others to life in prison over a deadly attack at a political rally of then-opposition leader and now prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The tribunal in Dhaka delivered a verdict on nearly 50 cases stemming from the grenade attack 14 years ago that killed two dozen people and wounded hundreds.

Two former cabinet ministers were condemned to death, while jailed former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman received a life sentence.

Supporters of Sheikh Hasina celebrate the Bangladeshi tribunal verdict (AP)

Eleven defendants were given six months to two years in prison.

Rahman’s conviction on conspiracy charges related to the 2004 attack could keep Ms Hasina in power in elections due in December. She narrowly escaped the attack.

Zia is jailed for corruption and Rahman, her heir-apparent, lives in London.

Press Association