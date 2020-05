Backlash as CNN TV crew arrested live on air by US police as they reported on protests over George Floyd's death

Police arrest a member of a CNN crew broadcasting live while covering protests related to the death of of African-American man George Floyd CNN/Reuters TV via REUTERS

The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday arrested a CNN television crew as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Atlanta-based CNN said the crew, which included CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, was released later Friday morning.

While live on air, Jimenez was handcuffed and led away.

A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also led away in handcuffs.

CNN's communications team earlier said on Twitter that the crew was arrested "for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights".

The Minnesota State Patrol did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking more information on the arrests.

Late Thursday in Minneapolis, cheering protesters torched a police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US.

PA Media