| 11.3°C Dublin

Baby on board but train leaves German station with parents on platform

The child was reunited with his family after a conductor ordered the train back to the railway station it had left.

A train in Germany (Michael Probst/AP) Expand

Close

A train in Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

A train in Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

A train in Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A baby in Germany has been reunited with its parents after they watched in horror as it speed off on a train without them on board, police said on Monday.

Federal police said the father had put a pushchair with his 11-month-old child inside onto the train but was waiting on the platform for his wife to join them when the doors closed and it pulled out of Dusseldorf station early on Sunday.

The panicked parents rushed to a taxi in hopes of catching the train at its next stop in the nearby city of Duisburg.

A new born baby&rsquo;s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA) Expand

Close

A new born baby&rsquo;s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A new born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A new born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But passengers who spotted the unaccompanied baby alerted the conductor, who ordered the train to return to Dusseldorf.

The parents eventually returned too and “the baby was handed back into the care of its grateful parents”, police said in a statement.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy