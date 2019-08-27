A baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for nearly three months to allow her pregnancy to go ahead, a clinic in the Czech Republic has announced.

Baby girl born to brain-dead mother kept on life support until birth

The University Hospital in the second-largest Czech city of Brno said on Tuesday the 2.1-kg (4.6lb) baby was born by Caesarean section when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.

Doctors kept the mother on life support to maintain the pregnancy (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The hospital statement did not provide details on the baby’s health, but Czech public television said the girl, born earlier this month, is now with her father.

The 27-year-old mother was declared brain-dead in early June after suffering a brain haemorrhage a few weeks into her pregnancy.

At the time, the hospital said doctors would keep the mother alive on mechanical support until the baby was developed enough to be delivered.

PA Media