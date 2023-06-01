Baby donkey stolen from farm is reunited with mother and ‘ecstatic’ owners

By Hannah Cottrell, PA

A 12-week-old baby donkey which was stolen from a farm more than two weeks ago has been reunited with her mother and her “ecstatic” owners following a police investigation.