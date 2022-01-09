Baby boy lost in chaos at Kabul airport to be reunited with his family in US

Hamid Safi, a 29-year-old taxi driver who had found baby Sohail Ahmadi in the airport, cries as he hands over Sohail to his grandfather. Photo: Reuters/Ali Khara

An Afghan baby who was lost amid the chaos of the frantic evacuation at Kabul airport last summer is to be reunited with his parents after a taxi driver who found and adopted him agreed to hand him over.

Sohail Ahmadi was two months old when his father passed him to a soldier he thought was American to prevent him being crushed by people desperately trying to escape as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital in August.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi assumed he would get through shortly afterwards, but it took half an hour for the family to get through the crowds, according to the Reuters news agency. When they got into the airport compound, the boy was missing.

Mr Ahmadi, who worked at the US embassy, searched desperately for his son at the airport and was told by officials that the boy had probably been taken out of the country and would be reunited with the rest of the family later.

His father, Mirza, and mother, Suraya, were evacuated to a refugee camp at Fort Bliss military base in Texas with their four other children, and for months they worried about what had happened to him, not knowing that he had been found by a taxi driver who had taken him home.

Hamid Safi (29) said he found Sohail crying on the floor and looked for the child's parents before deciding to take him home and raise him as his own, according to Reuters.

Officials reportedly hit dead ends with their search for the child for months. He was not the only infant to have been lost in the confusion as US troops withdrew from Afghanistan. Videos showed an infant girl being thrown over a wall towards American soldiers as her parents tried to save her life. She was reportedly soon reunited with her family, but for others it took much longer.

In November the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that approximately 1,300 children had been taken to the US from Afghanistan without their parents or legal guardians during the hasty and chaotic evacuations.

Many of the children were thought to have been unintentionally separated from their parents at Kabul airport, creating a complicated tangle for reunification with many separated by thousands of miles.

In the case of Sohail, the breakthrough happened late last year after Mr Safi's neighbours recognised the child from a Reuters report and alerted the family to his whereabouts via Facebook.

Sohail's maternal grandfather, Mohammad Qasem Razawi (67), travelled for two days and two nights from Badakshan province to Kabul to collect him, bringing with him a slaughtered sheep, several pounds of walnuts and clothing as gifts for the Safi family.

However, Mr Safi, who has three daughters and reportedly wanted a son, was reluctant to return the child. Photos on Mr Safi's Facebook page show Sohail - whom they renamed Mohammad Abed - being treated as one of their own.

In return for handing over what he considered to be the newest member of his family, Mr Safi wanted one thing that Mr Rawazi could not give: safe passage out of Afghanistan. Eventually, Taliban police brokered a settlement between the families.

The Safi family were given 100,000 Afghani for taking care of Sohail for almost five months, but were heartbroken when he returned to his family.

"Hamid [Safi] and his wife were crying but I assured them that Allah would give them a male child. Not one, but several," Mr Razawi told Reuters.

He added: "We need to get the baby back to his mother and father. This is my only responsibility. My wish is that he should return to them."

The US government is reportedly trying to reunite Sohail with his family at their new home in Michigan.

