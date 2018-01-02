Baby boy delivered after pregnant woman shot dead

Officers said the pregnant woman was shot on Monday night at a home a few miles west of central Columbus, and a man was critically wounded in the incident.

Sergeant Jeff Strayer told WSYX-TV the murdered woman was about 35 weeks pregnant.

The baby boy is also in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said it appears the shooting occurred during a robbery at the home shortly before midnight.

Investigators have not shared names or further details about the victims.